Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 335,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

