Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 2.3% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Water Works worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after buying an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

