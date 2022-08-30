Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,761,576 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

CRM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. 182,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,856,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

