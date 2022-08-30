Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

