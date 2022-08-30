Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €63.80 ($65.10) and last traded at €63.98 ($65.29). 92,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.58 ($65.90).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €88.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

