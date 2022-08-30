AurusDeFi Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (AWX)

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, AurusDeFi has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on major exchanges. AurusDeFi has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,343.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00134671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00080952 BTC.

About AurusDeFi

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurusDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

