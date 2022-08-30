Auto (AUTO) Price Reaches $293.38 on Top Exchanges

Auto (AUTO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Auto has a market cap of $15.55 million and $1.29 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for $293.38 or 0.01453285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

