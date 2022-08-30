Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of ADSK traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $202.81. 1,347,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.59. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
