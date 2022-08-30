Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $202.81. 1,347,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.59. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Autodesk

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.