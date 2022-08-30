Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 18.2%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) was down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 5,320,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 1,070,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$40.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

