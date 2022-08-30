Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Short Interest Update

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVACW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. Avalon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

