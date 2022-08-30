Avaware (AVE) Trading 61.3% Lower Over Last Week

Avaware (AVE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Avaware has a market capitalization of $44,053.26 and $11,732.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avaware has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.42 or 0.07702637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00163299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00267928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00754860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00578381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

