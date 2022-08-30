Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in August

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,586. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

