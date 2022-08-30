Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Up 11.2% in August

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth about $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

AZTA stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.45. 448,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

