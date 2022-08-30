B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 640687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.55.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$676,209.24. In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$261,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$676,209.24. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,430 shares of company stock worth $654,480.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

