BabySwap (BABY) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

BabySwap (BABY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $289,736.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00829059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,568,840 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
