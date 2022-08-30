Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on BADFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BADFF stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.