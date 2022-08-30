Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 73.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

