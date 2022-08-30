Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 7.5%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.14 and last traded at $136.31. 109,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,089,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.
Baidu Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.