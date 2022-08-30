Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Down 7.5%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.14 and last traded at $136.31. 109,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,089,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

