Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Price Target Cut to CHF 155

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 180 to CHF 155 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHEY remained flat at $16.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

