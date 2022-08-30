Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bancolombia Price Performance
NYSE:CIB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 10,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $45.98.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
