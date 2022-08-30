Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 276,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 10,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

