Bank of Montreal Can Buys 533,019 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.33% of CAE worth $110,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,798,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CAE by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,111,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAE by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,407,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

