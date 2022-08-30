Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $90,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,742. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

