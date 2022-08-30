Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $130,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.88. 3,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.69. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.