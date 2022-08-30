Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $81,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

