Bank of Montreal Can Has $100.60 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $100,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

