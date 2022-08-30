Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $88,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,654,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $148,957,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,183,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Mondelez International by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,619,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 967,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. 13,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,926. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

