Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,150,633 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,524,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,150,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $85,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $35,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,728,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,658 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 135,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,214. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.