Bank of Montreal Can Sells 622,889 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $94,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.33. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

