Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 614,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $105,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CSX by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 851,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 71,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in CSX by 22.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,666,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,013,000 after buying an additional 2,212,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,519,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX Stock Performance

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 18,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,979,478. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

