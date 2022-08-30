Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.39

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.0 %

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$125.25. 323,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.17. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$156.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.56.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

