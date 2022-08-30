Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

