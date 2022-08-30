Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bankinter from €6.75 ($6.89) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.10 ($6.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

