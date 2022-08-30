Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.93 ($2.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.17 and a 200-day moving average of €4.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52 week high of €6.90 ($7.04).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

