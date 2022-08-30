Barclays Raises M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.48.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 62,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.