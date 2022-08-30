Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 550,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,219. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.