Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 739 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.77. 6,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,628. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29.
