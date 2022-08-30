Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 16,600 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $773,200.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $227,460.00.

Shares of RM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,751. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $344.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 42.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,332,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 29,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

