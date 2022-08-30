Beacon (BECN) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $92,050.86 and $75.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00156341 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

