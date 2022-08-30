Beacon (BECN) Trading 42.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $92,050.86 and $75.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003567 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00156341 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009464 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
