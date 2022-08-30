Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 87,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,200,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,135,000 after buying an additional 294,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $42.91. 164,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,640,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.