Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.68. 7,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,310. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

