Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 101,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,733. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at $41,564,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 103,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,532.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,420,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,803,669.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,955,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,564,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,378,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,783. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

