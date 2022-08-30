Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $463,000 in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMC the metals Trading Up 14.3 %
TMC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 101,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,733. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
