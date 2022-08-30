Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.54. 441,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,303,856. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

