Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,915 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after buying an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,711,000 after acquiring an additional 708,225 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.68. 20,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

