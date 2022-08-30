Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. 21,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

