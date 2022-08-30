Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.23. 10,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
