Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

