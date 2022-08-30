Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.01. 9,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,996. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.