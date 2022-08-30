Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lowered by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

