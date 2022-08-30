Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £235.07 million and a P/E ratio of 3,850.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.51.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

