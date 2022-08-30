Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SSNC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $56.80. 24,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,466. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

